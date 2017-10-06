Jumia Introduces Bot To Promote Business Goals

Jumia, an e-commerce platform has introduced Jumia Bot, to help companies make meaningful connections with their customers to meet their business goals.

The Chief Executive Officer, Jumia Nigeria, Ms Juliet Anammah, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

According to her, the Jumia Bot works by asking customers what they are looking for, and then using their answers to uncover the best offers.

“This innovation powered and hosted by Facebook Messenger, will offer Nigeria’s 18 million Facebook users the ability to get their own personal Jumia shopping assistant directly on Facebook Messenger.

“Using Jumia Bot, shoppers can order food, find fashion or electronic items and book hotels and flights by simply having an online conversation with the bot.

“The Jumia Bot, which is Nigeria’s first e-commerce Bot, works by asking customers what they are looking for and then using their answers to uncover the best offers.

“For example, to get access to the best hotel and airfare deals on Facebook Messenger, a user can simply provide his or her preferred date and destination to the Bot to see the top recommendations,” Anammah said in a statement.

She said that when Bot was launched for businesses on Messenger, Jumia’s goal was to help companies make meaningful connections with their customers to meet their business goals.

Anammah said that once a user’s criteria were selected, Jumia Bot would remember and use the research for his or her next order.

“The Bot uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and natural learning process to hone in and learn users’ preferences over time, to make recommendations that are personalised, timeline and useful to the shopper.

“The shopper’s post-order experience is also integrated into Jumia Bot. As a result, shoppers can track their orders and contact the Customer Service team for follow-up questions.

“The significance of this new service is that the Jumia Bot has a very simple yet important objective to help our customers get to personalised deals on Jumia Nigeria.

“We are pleased to unveil this new dimension of e-shopping for the Nigerian customer, and excited about helping to pioneer the next wave of local content and tech tools within our ecosystem.”