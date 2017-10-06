Ice Prince, Seyi Law, Others Receive Peace Achievers Awards

Popular Hip Hop singer Ice Prince and veteran comedian, Seyi Law have been honoured with the Peace Achievers Awards organised by the Peace Ambassador Agency, an organisation that promotes national peace.

According to a recent report, the duo received the awards at the 6th anniversary of the annual Miss Peace Achievers Awards held on Sunday in Abuja. The Plateau State born artiste received Musician of the Year / Peace Builder award, while Seyi Law got the Comedian of the Year / Peace Builder award.

Other celebrities that were honoured are fast rising Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and Singer Praise.

According to the project director of the organization, Mr Kingsely Amafibe, the artistes were recognized for contributions to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry which has empowered many youths thereby promoting peaceful co-existence.

He added that some of the recipients had also been involved in humanitarian gestures over the year which has promoted social peace and harmony which was in consonance with the objectives of the organization.

“These veterans have contributed a lot in building social harmony and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria using the entertainment industry. They entertain and bring happiness to Nigeria, which are crucial keys to peace inspite of tribal and religious differences.

In his remark, Ice Prince expressed delight that the award was an indication that the society was interested in what celebrities do. He therefore pledged his continuous commitment towards growing the entertainment industry: “I hope to strive to continue to put in my best both as a professional and a patriotic citizen of this great nation”, he said.

The 2017 edition of the prestigious awards cuts across over 20 categories with recipients picked from various fields of human endeavour. Other recipients of the Peace Achievers Award are: the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Burotai, who was honoured with the Award for Excellence in Peace Keeping and the minister of state for petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachukwu and Mr Kenneth Emejuru who was honoured with Young entrepreneur of the Year award.

The peace achievers award is a flagship initiative of the Peace Ambassador Agency. The organization promotes tolerance and peaceful co-existence by organizing beauty pageants, peace education targeted mainly at the youths, trains and empowers students of higher institutions and other youth communities irrespective of their religious and cultural backgrounds.