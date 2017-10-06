Former Daewoo Workers Stage Peaceful Protest …Over Unpaid Entitlements

Some members of the Niger Delta Youth Movement (NDYM), Rivers State chapter, who worked with Daewoo Nigeria Limited in the construction of the Indorama Fertilizer Company, has staged a peaceful protest to Daewoo premises over non-payment of their entitlements owe them over the years after being relieved of their services.

Chairman of NDYM, Rivers State chapter, Austin Ijeoma while addressing newsmen during the protest, lamented that some of the fired workers have in the course of the job lost their lives while some others were maimed for life without any compensation or payment of their entitlements.

Ijeoma noted that “most of them cannot use their limbs today, some died after inhaling urea in the plant and we are saying that Daewoo should look into the issue of deaths.”

He further complained that the company totally disregarded the work place ethics which resulted in the unfortunate incidents, saying, “we have their employment standard contract condition, which stipulates clearly what happens when someone dies while working on site or as worker of Daewoo. All these conditions have not been met.”

He warned that Daewoo should take up their responsibility to avoid breakdown of law and order by facing the wrath of the youth movement.

Ijeoma expressed displeasure that members of the group were not included in a meeting between sacked workers and Daewoo Nigeria Limited, stating that series of letters have been written to Daewoo to which the body has not received any response.

Also speaking, chairman NDYM, Eleme chapter, Jonah Osarokoka berated Daewoo for their failure to pay workers entitlement and condemned the action saying it was capable of creating youth unrest in the area.

Tonye Nria-Dappa