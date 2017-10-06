Firm Tasks FG On Cargo Scanners At Ports

The Group Executive Vice-Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi has urged the Federal Government to expedite action on the concessioning of scanners services at the nation’s ports.

Afolabi made the plea in a statement by Mr Philips Ojo, the Corporate Affairs Officer of SIFAX Group in Lagos.

According to him, the Federal Government should take advantage of the private sector financing to address the provision of scanners, in view of the current dwindling financing capability of government.

“I have been an advocate of concessioning of the ports’ scanning service, because the country is just exiting recession; the government does not have the financial muscle to undertake this huge capital investment.

“The concession of the ports scanning service will help in improving efficiency at the ports, just like the government’s concession of seaports in 2006.

“This has yielded great results and turned the maritime sector around.

“It will curb the dangers of errors associated with 100 per cent physical examination currently in use by men of the customs,” Afolabi said.

He said that terminal operators were capable of investing in the scanning service to create more revenue for the country.

Afolabi said that urgent provision of the scanners became necessary following the seizure of 2,671 rifles by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) at Tin Can Island and Apapa Ports within eight months.

“Turkey has been identified as the country of origin of these illegal importations.

“The numbers of illegal arms that have been imported into the country through the ports are staggering and distressing.

“I am convinced that the absence of needed facilities scanners at the ports has emboldened these unpatriotic criminals to keep importing these arms.

“There is little the customs can do to prevent this when they are not well equipped.

“The way to go is to urgently provide scanners at the nation’s ports,’’ he said.

According to him, lack of scanners and other necessary equipment in most of the Nigeria’s entry points have hindered the Ease of Doing Business Executive Order signed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo while acting as president.

Afolabi said that the cargo clearing process under the present condition, would remain cumbersome and make the ports unattractive and without any competitive edge.