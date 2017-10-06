EnvoyAssures On Business Promotion In Rivers

The Deputy High Commissioner of Canada in Nigeria, Mr. James Christoff says the country will partner with Belema Oil Producing Limited to explore business opportunities that abound in Rivers State.

The envoy gave this indication when he led some members of the commission to pay a facility visit to the management of Belema Oil Producing Limited at its corporate office in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Christoff while addressing the management team of the company at its conference room, congratulated the company for the achievements recorded so far in oil explorations.

He particularly commended the management of the indigenous oil firm for its various policies that have aided the development of the host communities.

The Canadian deputy envoy averred that there was so many business opportunities available in the state, adding that the country will strenthen its bilateral relationship that will enhance their business partnership and also strengthen the relationship.

“We need partnership in order to talk with Canadian businessmen to come and harness business opportunities which abound in the state”.

He used the opportunity to commend the state government for the peaceful deposition of the State and thanked Belema Oil Producing Limited for making the visit possible.

Earlier in his speech, the Founder and President of Belema Oil Producing Limited, Mr. Jackrich Tein told the visiting Deputy Canadian High Commissioner that the company had made some remarkable footpints in the areas of human and capital developments as well as the provision of social amenities to its host communities.

Mr. Tein said the company which started oil exploration 15 months ago, had provided clean water, employment of 400 youths, adding that the company considers its host communities as major stakeholders in the business.

According to him, the recent Belema Oil Modules launched by the company was to fastrack developments and better the lives of its host communities”.

“It is just a dream; we are just starting, not just to maximize wealth but to live a foot print where we operate”.

“We consider our host communities as major players, we understand their needs. We have provided clean waters, we are also building roads to provide access to those communities”, he stated.