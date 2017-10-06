Enugu CP Tasks Personnel On Integrity, Uprightness

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Danmallam Mohammad last Tuesday urged officers and men to uphold integrity and uprightness while discharging their duties.

Mohammad gave the charge while addressing officers and men at a one-day human development seminar in Enugu.

The theme of the seminar was: “Marriage Relationship and the Police Duty’’, and attended by personnel from various Divisions and Area Commands.

The police chief urged his officers and men to be dedicated and shun all acts of corrupt practices.

“I charge you to reflect on your jobs and find how best to improve and get more committed to your duties,’’ Mohammad, who was represented by command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu said.

“I urge you to maintain your integrity and not allow temptation or scandal of bribery be mentioned about you or the service you render to the public.

“Also, do not allow your emotion to cause commotion either by being bias or undertaking a wrong judgment in a matter before you,’’ he said.

Mrs Chinwe Nzegwu, the Director, Okechi Nze Foundation, urged officers and men to shun extra-marital affairs that would affect their jobs and break-up their homes.

“Officers and men must relate well and happily with their spouses as well as create time to be with them and understand their families instead of spending time with friends outside the home always.

“It is clear that the condition of the home has a lot of impact psychologically on how police personnel carry out their duties. So, let’s put our homes in order,’’ Nzegwu said.

Mrs Olunubi Adenike, an Enugu-based minister of the gospel, urged officers and men to always draw close to God through daily prayers for God’s grace on their families.

“We should make God our provider, and take all burdens in our marriages and even our daily duties to God.

“We ought to always put the children we left at home or school in the protective hands of God through prayers for us to relax and do our jobs effectively,’’ Adenike said.

The seminar was organised by the Lead the Youngsters Initiative (L-YI) in collaboration with the Police Public Relations Department, Enugu State Command.