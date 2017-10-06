Customs Boss Decorates 13 Newly Promoted Officers

The Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali has charged the recently promoted officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to see their new ranks as call to greater service.

Performing the decoration of the five new Deputy Comptrollers-General (DCGs) and eight Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) with their new ranks in Abuja, Ali said that their promotion was based on merit.

The new DCGs include Aminu Dangaladima, Augustine Chidi, Sule Alu, Patience Iferi and Ronke Olubiyi.

Also, the newly appointed ACGs include Talatu Isa, Benjamin Abeg, Ladan Hamza, Kaycee Ekekezie, Aminu Dahi.

He said that the appointment was a call to greater service to the nation.

Ali said that promotion in the NCS was based on experience and hard work, adding that for an officer to get to the position of ACG or DCG, the individual would have gone through thick and thin.

“This is the first time in the NCS we are abiding by the Beijing conference resolution.

“Today out of the 18 Customs management members of NCS, we have six women and out of the six DCGs we have two women.

“To whom much is given much is expected; the weight is not in the rank but the responsibility. These ranks will propel you to do more in the service.

“I must confess that this is the first time that I will take responsibility for full selection of my members of the management.

“And what that means therefore is that the failure of the management is the failure of Ali because I selected this team. I hope and pray that you will not let me down.

“We as a team will continue to propel, move the service forward and we will continue to serve this country in the best interest of the nation.

“The NCS is the only service I know that touches virtually the lives of everybody in the area of trade facilitation, revenue generation and security and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“We thank this great nation for giving us the opportunity and permission to serve,” Ali said.

The CG recalled that at the last World Customs Organisation (WCO) council meeting, one of the things that were promoted was equal gender representation in the service.

He said that WCO advocated for equality between women and men in the service.

“I will be glad to tell the Secretary General of WCO that NCS was the first to have met the criteria,’’ Ali said.