Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Beach Volleyball Teams Invited For Qualifiers

Nigeria’s National Beach Volleyball Teams have been invited to participate in the 2018 Commonwealth Games qualifiers slated for Sierra Leone later this month, Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) said last Monday.

A statement by the Federation, signed by its Secretary-General, Adamu Maikano and Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Kehinde Lamidi disclosed that the qualifiers would hold from October 25 to October 28.

It said further that the Federation has in view of this scheduled an open trials to select players for between Thursday and Sunday in Kaduna.

“As part of NVBF’s preparations ahead of the Commonwealth Qualifiers, the open trials for the beach volleyball senior male and female teams to select players is scheduled to hold at Kaduna.

“It will hold between Thursday and Sunday,” the statement said.

The Federation then added that camping of players selected would commence on October 11 and end on October 23.

It also quoted the Federation’s President, Musa Nimrod, as expressing optimism that both the national male and the female teams would qualify for the Commonwealth Games proper.

“The open trials will afford the newly-discovered male and female beach volleyball players to fight for shirts.

“The era of inviting players to the national camp just by the player’s name is gone,” the statement quoted Nimrod as saying.

Tide source reports that the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games will hold in Gold Coast, a coastal city in the Australian state of Queensland.