Church Urges Holistic Approach To Economic Growth

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has called for a holistic approach towards growing the economy, in order to improve the living standard of the citizenry.

In a communiqué at the end of its 12th General Synod in Port Harcourt Rivers State, the church also called on the Federal government to formulate economic and fiscal policies aimed at diversifying the economy so as to remain afloat in the emerging post-oil era. The church while noting that corruption has remained national monster ravaging the nation at all levels and its national life, however, called for more robust actions in tackling corruption in all spheres of national life without respect for relation and party affiliations.

The church also frowned at the devastations and monumental loss arising from national disaster that had ravaged parts of the country and recommended a more stringent municipal control by preventing people from building on water channels, avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse and encourage improved behavioral pattern among the people.

On industrial action, the church identified “systematic injustice in remuneration” as a basis for recurring industrial actions and urged federal government, as a matter of national urgency, to introduce a remuneration regime that will ensure equal payment for workers even as charged government to honour agreement with labour unions.

It regretted the failure of governments at levels to pay the salaries, gratuities and pensions owed across the country and stressed the need for government at various tiers to revisit the matter with more effective approach by ensuring prompt payment of salaries and pensions before they die.

The Church also expressed concern over the level of insecurity in the North East which has remained unabated, describing the situation “as source of embarrassment to the nation and international community”.

While appreciating the concerted efforts of the federal government in tackling terrorism, it also advised government to re-strategise its operations even as it encouraged residents and stakeholders of the insurgency-torn states to promptly volunteer information necessary in curbing terrorism in the North.

It condemned the leadership and activities of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for their excesses that have resulted in loss of lives of innocent people.

Janefrancess Chibundu & Mirian Obusele