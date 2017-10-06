Chiwetalu Agu Warns Against Leadership Tussle In Nollywood

Nollywood veteran, Chief Chiwetalu Agu has urged all protagonists at logerheads in the Actors guild of Nigeria (AGN) to kill their over ambition for the organisation to move forward, adding that no society can progress where there is violence.

The veteran actor lamented the impasse in the guild between the parties that have refused to accept defeat and move on. In a recent interview with the media, the actor said that greed has a way of runing one’s career.

“I want stakeholders to begin to do away with over ambition, that this post is good for me to occupy is ok, but when you struggle for it for too long and you see that it doesn’t work, you can leave”, he said.

Agu stressed that it was good to have political intentions but it should not continue when such is causing havoc and division among people.

He urged the parties causing crisis in the guild to kill their over ambition, advising that they withdraw their interest if such was not yielding fruits.

The actor also advised the warning factions to look to other areas rather than kill the industry fighting in vain, “It must not be president, there are many areas you can pilot the affairs of Nollywood instead of insisting it must be president. I address these people as square pegs in round holes, so far as God has bless your career, you have to kill your ambition, kill your over ambition, those who are in crisis is God blessing them?

Do you still see them on screen or posters? No, they have gone out of spotlight we are talking about administration, so if it is not good for you, quit and return to your old constituency” he said.

Chiwetalu Agu noted “if you ask me, I am the most qualified to run the affairs of Nollywood, I started my career in 1981, in Enugu, so I have been on the scene acting for 12 years before the advent of Nollywood of which I am a pioneer”.

“There is no way you can talk about history of Nollywood without me occupying a substantial part of it. I had my theatre group known as inspirers in those days. I acted in many NTA programmes, like the ‘Ikoro’ produced by the Onyekwere, “Things Fall Apart” in 1986 after which I put together a soap “the Advocate” which never saw the light of the day.

In 1987 I went to Lagos where I featured in ‘Rippled’ produced by Zeb Ejiro. I played two characters of Chief Abunna, “the Okemilinaezo Luora I” of Ekiti and the “Odezulumba of Ogbunike Town”. I conducted the first ever audition of what later became ‘Living in Bondage”, a film from the stables of Kenneth Ncbue that produced stars like Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo and many others.

From there we moved on to the production of “Taboo” where I played the role of Khie Ogwu and numerous productions in the 90s. so what ever is happening to our children concerns me.

So having come this far people should look at me to steer the ship of state, but because of my mild ambition, I am where. I am today. Why must we insist we must be president, governor, Chairman and this and that.

The all round Nollywood icon further called in the federal government to treat Biafrans with equity, Justice and fairness without which the people should be allowed to part ways in an unequal relationship.