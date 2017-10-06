Bayelsa, US Firm To Provide Equipment For Hospitals

Bayelsa State Government has entered into partnership with Medshare, an American medical facilities services company based in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States of America on provision of clinical equipment to six referral hospitals in the state.

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson in a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, said the partnership with Medshare is for the equipping of six referral hospitals and other health centres in the state, repair and maintenance of existing equipment, training of medical technicians and personnel as well as medical intervention teams to perform surgeries and other medical assistance programmes.

The governor, who was conducted on a facility tour of the company by the President/Chief Executive Officer, Charles Redding, and the Vice President, Corporate and International Relations, Nell Diallo, said the strategic collaboration would ensure that Bayelsa had the best medical facilities in Nigeria.

“When I took over as governor of Bayelsa State in 2012, there was not a single functional heath centre in the local government areas of the state and the one in Yenagoa, the state capital, was not operating at full capacity.

“Today, despite the challenging recession facing the country, we have built six referral hospitals in six local government areas and are in the process of building two more in order to have one in each local government area of the state.

“My desire is to have these hospitals operational by the end of this year and by next year, I plan to have a neighbourhood health centre in each of the wards of the state in order to take healthcare closer to the people.

“I have also built one of the most sophisticated diagnostic centres in the country today. I have rebuilt the Government House clinic into a 100-bed public specialist hospital, fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and it is open to the general public,” the governor said.

He stated that his administration will give the 500-bed hospital, which has been re-modelled to a 350-bed hospital that he inherited from his predecessors, special attention working hand in hand with Medshare.

hospital will be completed and commissioned next year.