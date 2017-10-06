Association Skips Animal Day Celebration Over Abducted Colleague

The National Association of Zoological Garden and Wide Life has skipped the 2017 World Animal Day celebration following the abduction of a member in Edo State.

The National Vice Chairman in charge of South/East and South-South of the association, Mr Francis Abioye made this known in Owerri last Wednesday in an interview with newsmen.

Our source reports that the General Manager of Ogba Zoo in Edo State, Dr Eddy Enahire was kidnapped in September while the three police officers attached to him were killed.

According to Abioye, the association cannot celebrate the day while their colleague and major stakeholder in the association is still in custody of the kidnappers.

“The association is still in pain over the killing of three police officers and abduction of our colleague.

“We have decided to skip this year’s world animal day celebration to show solidarity and serious concern for our colleague,” he said.

Abioye regretted that the 2017 event was marred by a sad incident, recalling that the last world animal day celebration in Abuja attracted dignitaries across the country.

He said that the association was currently raising fund to assist families of the murdered police officers and called for more support from concerned Nigerians.

Abioye also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris to update the association on the true position of the incident.

“We are worried about our colleague, about the three murdered police officers and we need update on the efforts of the security agencies to rescue and arrest the criminals,” he said.