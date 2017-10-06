Anambra Polls: ‘AD Didn’t Submit Candidates Names Before Deadline’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the Alliance for Democracy ( AD ) did not submit necessary forms and details of its candidates for Anambra State governorship election before the deadline for submission.

INEC’s Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi disclosed this in an interview last Monday.

The AD had on Wednesday, in a letter written to INEC by its factional National Chairman, Alhaji Ismail Ayodele, said that the names of its candidates were omitted from the list of contestants in the Anambra governorship poll.

INEC had on Wednesday published list of 37 political parties and their candidates for the November 18 governorship election.

Osaze-Uzzi added that from the commission’s record, the National Chairman of AD was Chief Joseph Avazi, and not Ayodele.

“The party did not make a submission of the necessary forms and list of their candidates before the close of work on the last day for submission.

“From our records, Ismaila Ayodele is the National Treasurer of the party, not its National chairman.

“National Chairman is Chief Joseph Avazi,” Osaze-Uzzi said.

The party, according to the letter listed Nze Valentine Favour Onwuka and his running mate Chijioke Onyekaonwu, as the names of its candidates submitted to INEC for the election.

The party, according to Ayodele, complied with Sections 85 and 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) in notifying INEC of its primary election held on August 22 in Awka, Anambra State.

Ayodele said that the primary was monitored by INEC while the party also collected and submitted forms F001 and F002 to the commission.

“We are, therefore, surprised that the names of our governorship and deputy governorship candidates did not appear in your published list of candidates for the election.

“We urge you to use your good office to rectify this and ensure that the names of our candidates are included in the list of those contesting the election.

“We reaffirm our confidence in the commission and believe that all eligible candidates for the governorship election are given the opportunity to participate in it.

“This is the only way we will deepen our emerging democracy.

“We look forward to the inclusion of our party’s candidate’s names in your list,” the statement read.