Super Eagles, Zambia Clash: Win Or Draw Okay For Nigeria – Rohr

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has said that a win or draw against Zambia will be okay for the Super Eagles on Saturday.

The Super Eagles are set to host Zambia’s Chipolopolo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualification Group B match.

The match will take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in the Nigerian city of Uyo.

The Super Eagles will qualify for the finals as Group B winners if they beat Chipolopolo this weekend.

Rohr spoke after his arrival in Uyo last Monday

He said, “We will try to prepare well, we will have two training sessions everyday, then, we will assess the video of our past match and also the video of our opponent. The Zambians are a different team from the one we played in October last year.

They are a younger team, they are much quicker and better than when we last played them. And you know of course not all the players have arrived.

The target always is to win but if we don’t win, we draw. We must not lose the game. It is a different Zambian team from the Cameroonian team. It is an even more difficult game.

They have analyzed us just as we have analyzed them, so they know us better, hence, it is going to be a tough game”.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles’ captain John Obi Mikel is confident that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals this weekend.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to host Zambia’s Chipolopolo in the World Cup qualification Group B match in Uyo, Nigeria on Saturday.

A victory for Group B leaders Nigeria will see the Super Eagles win the group and qualify for the finals which will be hosted by Russia next year.

Mikel, who currently plies his trade in China for Tianjin TEDA, praised second-placed Chipolopolo, but he believes that the Super Eagles deserve to qualify.

The former Chelsea FC central midfielder was speaking to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) official website.

“I must admit that I applaud the resurgence of the Zambians this late in the qualifiers. Beating Algeria home and away is no mean feat,” he said.

“We will take them very serious on Saturday because they clearly have a new spirit. It is time we wrap this up,” he continued.

“We have all shown professionalism, dedication and determination to be at the pole position in a group tagged ‘Group of Death’.

“Commendations must go to the entire team and the Coach, but we must finish it up in Uyo and secure our ticket right there.”

The match will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.