RSG Hands Over Renovated Schools To Communities

The Rivers State Government has completed the reconstruction and renovations of some schools in some senatorial zones of the state.

The completed schools which were his handed over to the respective communities include Government Girls Secondary School, Ahoada, Ahoada East Local Government Area, State Primary School, Helema in Asari -Toru LGA and Comprehensive Secondary School, Abuloma, Port Harcourt in the Rivers West and East Senatorial Zones respectively.

Executive Chairman, Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (UBE), Ven. Fyneface Akah said that the projects were in line with Governor Nyesom Wike’s desire to improve the standard of education in the state with a view to turning around the fortunes of Rivers people.

Akah said that the governor’s excellent performances in the education sector was an indication of has love for the people of the state.

The UBE Board chairman urged Rivers people to be grateful to God for giving them a governor like Wike and stressed the need for the respective school authorities to make the best use of the facilities to improve the standards of the schools.

While stressing that Governor Wike is bent on providing a conducive learning environments for the people of the state, he urged for support and cooperation towards the realisation of the programme. Akah also commended the contractors for the timely delivery of the projects.

In a related development, the people of Umuola in Etche Local Government Area have commended Governor Wike for the renovation and reconstruction of the abandoned Umuola Comprehensive Secondary School.

The community which said this during the hand over ceremony of the school also pledged their unalloyed support to the Administration in the state.

The executive chairman of UBE Gen. Fyneface Akah who performed the handover ceremony charged them to protect that school against vandalisation.