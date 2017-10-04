Rivers Angels FC Vows To Win Nteo Cup

Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt says it would emerge victorious at the final of the 2017 women NTEO Cup as it is set to win the competition this season.

Technical Adviser of the team, Edwin Okon disclosed this in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the team is in top shape and determined to win the Cup, saying that so far, all matches played have produced good results and they (team) are prepared to sustain the tempo till the final of the competition.

“We are ready to defend and sustain the title won last season, my girls are in high spirits and so far, they have made good progress,” Okon said.

“Yes, it is not an easy task because others are also there to win but we cannot afford to lose any game now and we need to sustain the tempo,” he said.

He further said that the girls have continued to do the state proud, saying that this would not be an exception as the players are poised to win their eight title of the competition.

It would be recalled that the team won the NTEO Cup (Women Federation Cup) for the seventh time last season.