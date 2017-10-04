Police Nab Car-Snatching Gang Members

The Nasarawa State Police Command announced that it has arrested two members of a three-man car-snatching gang terrorising residents of the state.

Its Public Relations Officer, Mr Idrissu Kennedy, told newsmen in Lafia that a car, believed to be snatched at gun-point, was recovered from the gang at the time of the arrest.

“The command kept receiving a lot of reports about cars being snatched at gun point by a three-man gang at different parts of the state.

“Through effective intelligence gathering, our men tracked down the gang on Saturday, September 23 and arrested two members at Masaka in Karu Local Government Area.

“One of them escaped, but we are trailing him and shall soon track him down,” he said.

He said that the recovered vehicle was found to have been snatched from one Mr Yusuf Manga on Thursday, September 21, in Akwanga.

The police spokesman identified those arrested as Nasiru Danjuma and Collins Osaye, residents of Agwan Zakara in Uke, Karu Local Government, adding that they were being investigated to unravel other accomplices.

“As soon as investigation is completed, the suspects will be charged to court,” he said.