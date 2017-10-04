Police Nab 34 Kidnap, Armed Robbery, Rape Suspects

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 34 suspects for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and unlawful possession of prohibited fire arms in Diko area of Niger State.

The suspects are: Hussaini Mohammed, 43, gang leader, and principal suspect, Adamu Hussaini , 29, Bala Mohammed,39,

Shagari Musa, 38 (died during a shootout with the policemen), Hassan Hashimu, 36 and Ibrahim Badamasi, among others.

The Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Diko yesterday.

Moshood said that items recovered from the suspects include: four Ak 47 rifles; two English Barreta pistols; two locally made pistols; five set of army camouflage uniform; five military caps; three military boots and one international passport belonging to a kidnapped victim.

Others are : eight operational vehicles; two sharon vehicles; two golf volkwagen vehicles; one Honda Civic; one Toyota Camry; one Mercedes Benz salon car; one Toyota corolla; 95 7.62 x 39mm ammunition; 15 9mm ammunition; four plasma television sets and laptops.

He said that the suspects were arrested in their hideouts and camps where some of their victims were rescued and the listed items recovered.

Also arrested, he said, was a gang that was responsible for the killing of some security personnel on Kaduna – Abuja road and Abuja -Lokoja, road recently.

He said that the suspects who confessed to have raped some of their victims, also confessed to the offence and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime.

” Most of the suspects were identified by the victims and for being responsible for their kidnap.

“Investigation is being intensified to arrest the other suspects at large and all the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of Investigation,” he said.

He said that the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, had directed the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the zones and commands to replicate same feat on the highways and major roads.