NAMA Promises To Upgrade Technologies At Airports

An Executive of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Olajumoke Adetona has assured that the agency is leaving no stone unturned in constantly scaling up technologies to ensure that the nation’s airspace remains safe for air travelers.

Adetona, the Head of Public Affairs of NAMA disclosed this to journalists at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, and noted that the aviation industry all over the world has earned itself the reputation of being one of the dynamic and sophisticated industries, in its quest to improve technology and enhance safety.

According to her, the recent visit of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation to Lagos on oversight tour of facilities at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, availed NAMA the opportunity to reassure stakeholders of the safety as the Nigerian Airspace.

“NAMA management is leaving no stone unturned in constantly scaling up technologies to ensure the nation’s airspace remains safe for air travelers”.

“The agency has said that upgrade of its navigational infrastructure is the way to go in order to catch up with the present realities, and this is happening just as we seek wise counsel from tested industry experts on various subjects bordering on the way forward for the aviation industry in Nigeria,” Adetona said.

She however applauded the efforts of some management staff of the agency for their contributions towards the success stories recorded in the agency so far.

The head of public affairs of the agency also commended the contributions of other stakeholders and staff of NAMA for their dedications and determinations in ensuring that the Nigerian Airspace remains safe for air travelers so far.