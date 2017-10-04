NAMA Promises To Upgrade Technologies At Airports

An Executive of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Olajumoke Adetona has assured that the agency  is leaving no stone unturned in constantly  scaling up technologies  to ensure that the nation’s airspace remains safe for air  travelers.
Adetona, the Head of Public Affairs of NAMA disclosed this to journalists at the Murtala  Mohammed International  Airport in Lagos,  and noted that the aviation industry  all over the world has earned itself  the reputation of being one of the dynamic  and sophisticated industries, in its quest to improve technology and enhance safety.
According to her, the recent visit of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation to Lagos on oversight tour  of facilities  at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, availed  NAMA the opportunity to reassure stakeholders of  the safety  as the Nigerian Airspace.
“NAMA management is leaving no stone unturned in constantly scaling up technologies  to ensure the nation’s airspace  remains safe for air travelers”.
“The agency has said that upgrade of its navigational  infrastructure  is the  way to go in  order to catch up with the  present  realities, and  this is  happening  just as we seek  wise  counsel  from tested industry experts on various subjects  bordering on the way forward for the aviation  industry in Nigeria,” Adetona said.
She however applauded the efforts of some management staff of the  agency for their  contributions towards the success stories recorded in the agency so far.
The head of public affairs of the agency also commended the contributions of other  stakeholders and staff of NAMA for their  dedications and  determinations in ensuring that the Nigerian Airspace  remains  safe for  air  travelers  so far.

