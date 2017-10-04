Monarch Charges Nigerians On Unity, Peace

A prominent traditional ruler in Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, Eze Onyekachi Amaonwu has challenged Nigerians and Rivers people to continuously work for the unity, peace and progress of the country, noting that Nigeria will surmount the current challenges facing the country. The monarch in a chat with newsmen in his palace disclosed that Nigeria has enormous potentials and urged the citizens to constantly support and pray for those in authority to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Amaonwu equally used the opportunity to thank the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on the recent appointment of an Omuma son, Hon. Sylvanus Nwankwo into the State Executive Council and lauded the governor for his landmark projects which have brought rapid transformation to the state.

“We have seen and are happy with the unparalleled development profile of Governor Wike, which was recently confirmed by the nomination of Rivers State Governor for the prestigious United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award” in far away New York City in the United States of America. Amaonwu lauded the governor for his efforts in the provision of decent and affordable housing for the people of the state.

He said that he was not surprised that what the governor was doing in the state was being appreciated even by those outside the State, including the world governing body, the United Nations.

The monarch recalled that in less than six months of Governor Wike’s administration, he constructed and commissioned the 50-unit housing estate in Iriebe, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, adding that the project remains a model and unparalleled among similar projects by previous administrations in the state.