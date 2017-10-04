LG Boss Inaugurates Peace Committee For Community

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Council, Mrs Mary Minaseichinbo has inaugurated a 12-member peace and reconciliation committee to bring lasting peace in Ele community.

The committee members include Barr. Vincent Nemiboka, Chairman, Hon. Mike Omubo-Secretary, Engr. Dennis Dago, Sir Mark Nemieboka, Godstime Orabere, Evangelist Amerika Tamuno, Elder Fred Opuda, Bishop Sampson Bipesisimama Diamond, Isreal Amiebi Owubo and Ibiboyi Iyaye.

Inaugurating the committee in her office in Ogu last Friday, the CTC Chairman charged the committee members to work out modalities for the establishment of an Amanyanabo stool for the community as well as ensure that Ele Town has a unified Council of Chiefs. According to her, it is unfortunate that traditional tussle should crop up when an indigene of the place is at the helm of affairs in the local government area, adding that for peace and unity to reign, the committee members should carry out their duties without fear or favour for the progress and development of the area.

Minaseichinbo asserted that as a developing community, nobody should carry out activities that would cause crisis or disaffection, stressing that due process should be followed in the installation of any King, and further warned those parading themselves to desist forthwith.

She charged the committee members to do everything possible and work as a team without party or individual interest for the unity and development of the community, and thanked the chairman of the committee, Barr. Vicent Nemieboka for all his efforts in ensuring that peace reigns in Ele community, while enjoining all to co-operate with the committee.