HOS Tasks Protocol Officers On Rivers Image

The Head of Service, of Rivers State, Mr. Rufus Godwins has charged protocol officers to work for the promotion of the image of the state at all times.

Godwins, who gave the charge during a one-day in-house orientation/training for the protocol section of the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday said protocol officers as first line contacts with visitors must act in line with approved code of conduct to project the state in good light.

He stressed the need for protocol officers to always maintain the order of precedence and conduct government functions in accordance with international best practices.

He said: “Protocol is the art of employing decorum in conducting public affairs. Protocol is vital for the smooth conduct of public functions and government business.

“Protocol officers are trained to deal with the order of government functions and arrangements. As protocol officers, you must arrange functions in ways that they will flow seamlessly”.

The head of service further charged them to be attractive, personable and courteous in their dealings with visitors and other government officials.

He also emphasized the need for protocol officers to respect the cultural sensitivity of all persons and ensure they adhere to the rule of confidentiality and secrecy as they carry out their duties.

In his remarks, Senior Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Protocol, Amb Harold Koko said that the one-day training was designed to sharpen the skills of the protocol officers.

He said: “We work to ensure governor’s engagements come through successfully without hitches. There is no room for lapses or failure”.

Koko challenged the protocol officers to always give their best on a regular basis, because one error erases all the earlier good works.

“Diligence is required at all times. Your job is like that of the sentry in a security outfit. You must be on the watch out and always adhere to time. This is because the day you fail to respect time may be the day an emergency work will crop up”, he said.

