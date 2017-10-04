Herbal Health: Use of Mango Leaves and Seeds

Few months ago, mango fruit was everywhere.

Fruit vendors and hawkers made so much sales from mango. One could buy them along the road, streets even when travelling by car. The yellow ripe colours of mangoes are irresistible.

Botanically referred to as “Mangifera indica,” mango enjoys a unique state among fruits. It come in various shapes, sizes and colours: yellow, green and red.

In Nigeria, there are various names given to mango varieties such as “Kerosene mango,” “English mango,” native mango or even “bush mango” which is another variety entirely.

The worst type of mangoes are very fibrous with a sour taste, but the best are juicy, sweet with very little fibre.

Though mango is used as food, green or unripe mango contains a large portion of starch which gradually changes into glucose, sucrose and maltose as it begins to ripe. Raw mango is a valuable source of Vitamin C, it contains more Vitamin C than half ripe or fully ripe mangoes. It’s also a good source of Vitamin B1 and Vitamin B2 and contains sufficient quantities of niacin needed for muscular and nervous health.

Unfortunately, apart from its nourishing abilities many people don’t know that mangoes are packed with medicinal properties both in ripe and unripe conditions.

The (skin) flesh of the unripe mango is a stimulant tonic. The ripe mango is used as laxative and helps relieve constipation. It tones up the muscle of the heart and stimulates appetite. The fruit is beneficial in liver disorders, loss of weight and physical disturbances.

Unripe mango is good for heat stroke. A juice prepared from unripe mango by cooking and mixing it with sugar and water, is an effective remedy for heat exhaustion.

The green mango is valuable in treating blood disorders due to its high Vitamin C content. It helps relaxe blood vessels and in the formation of new blood cells. The tooth problem caused by scurvy can be treated with green mangoes skinned, stored and cut into pieces and dried in the sun.

Ripe mangoes are highly beneficial in the treatment of night blindness in which, one cannot see properly in the night. This means that ripe mangoes are rich in Vitamin A.

Mango-milk is good in regaining weight after ill health. The best results are gotten when ripe and sweet mangos are selected. They can be mashed or ground mixed with milk. This concoction can be drunk twice or thrice a day for best results.

The tender leaves of mango tree is considered effective in blood-sugar reduction (diabetes). An infusion from the fresh leaves by soaking them overnight in water and squeezing them well in water before filtering in the morning. It should be taken first every morning. The leaves can be dried powdered and preserved. Half a teaspoonful of this powder should betaken twice a day in the morning and evening.