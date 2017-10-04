FG Plans Unhindered Agric Activities In 2018

The national budget will be ready by January 2018 to ensure non-interruption of agricultural activities, an official has said.

Mr Aso Vakporoye, Deputy Director, Economic Growth in the Ministry of Budget and National Planning spoke in a telephone interview with newsmen recently.

Vakporoye said all Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the agriculture, mining and solid minerals sectors had prepared their budgets to ensure uninterrupted activities.

He said that the government was determined to ensure that the farming calendar was not missed hence the need to pass the budget early.

“Government is putting more effort to address the issue of dry season farming because when the budget is passed on time, it will enable it provide funds for farmers promptly,’’ he said.

Vakporoye had represented the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, at the public Presentation and Capacity Building on 2017 Agric Budget Analysis on Wednesday.

The minister had promised that the budget would be ready by October for early passage by the National Assembly.