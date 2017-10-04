Ex-Youth Leader Lauds Rivers Community’s Peace Initiative

The plans by stakeholders in Omerelu Community in, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State to promote peace and security of lives and property have been described as a step in the right direction.

A former youth leader from the community, Mr. Stanley Aja Amadi said this in an exclusive interview with The Tide shortly after a security meeting in the community last Monday.

He said security and peace were the major issues to be considered by those that had the interest of their lands at heart.

Amadi noted that any nation or tribe that gambles with its security and peaceful coexistence was not yet ready for development.

The Omerelu ex-youth president pointed out that the action of the convener, the Bishop, Diocese of Ikwerre Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Blessing C. Enyindah (JP), has so far proven him as a worthy Ambassador.

He stated that such peace were only achieved by those whose hearts were targeted at peace and love.

According to him, all hands must be on deck, if the plans to find lasting solution to the security challenge was anything to go by.

He recalled how peaceful the community was some years ago and noted that such would be visible again in the nearest future.

He maintained that his people were not violent but hard working and accommodating.

While calling on other senior citizens in the state to tow the path of Bishop Enyindah, he urged parents/guidance to always monitor the activities of their children/wards.

The youth activist cum businessman also frowned at the agitation in the country, attributing it to the sign of end time.

Earlier, he had lauded those who were bent on fostering peaceful co-existence in their various areas, as he prayed God to endow them with more wisdom.