E’Guinea, Ethiopia, Morocco Bid To Host 2018 CHAN

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia and Morocco have bid to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).
Morocco confirmed their bid at the weekend with CAF announcing last Sunday there were also bids from Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea, who staged the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations .
CAF is looking for new hosts to replace Kenya who lost the rights after failing to meet the African football body’s requirements.
The successful bid for the biennial tournament for locally-based players only, will be announced next weekend.
It is set to be staged from 12 January to 4 February 2018.
