Diversification: Miner Wants States To Complement FG’s Initiatives

A miner, Alhaji Mukhtar Shinkafi has urged state governments to complement the Federal Government’s initiatives in the mining sector in order to actualise the diversification of the nation’s economy.

Shinkafi made the call in an interview with newsmen in Gusau.

He described the Federal Government’s diversification efforts as a timely and welcome development.

According to him, government’s efforts in diversification through mining and agriculture will boost the nation’s economy, generate more revenue for government and provide employment for unemployed youths.

“The state governments should also prioritise the sectors in their areas so as to support the Federal Government to improve the nation’s economy .

“Even though there is limitation on the state governments to participate in the mining of natural resources , they have a greater role to play at their level in supporting policies that would enhance the nation’s economy.

“States and local governments should focus on what will determine the future of our country; we all know the importance of agriculture and mining sectors to the global economy.

“We should be supporting the Federal Government in achieving its policies of halting over dependence on the oil sector; we all know the challenges of oil in the global market today,’’ he added.

He also urged the Federal Government to provide more security agents at mining sites, saying that insecurity had become a big threat to mining activities in the country.

“Not only in Zamfara State, but also all over the country, the issue of mining requires enough security, therefore government should do something in this regard.

“As government provided enough funding to the mining sector, it should also consider security in order to ensure peaceful mining operations in the country,’’ he said.