Bizman Tasks RSG On Business Opportunities

The Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike has been urged to continue his plan to open more business opportunities in the state.

The appeal was made by the Chief Excecutive Officer of NASCO business world, Mr Iheanji Amadi in a chat with newsmen on Monday in Port Harcourt.

He said that the only way to attract investors to the state is for government to create an environment for business development in the state and relax some polices inhibiting business growth.

Amadi listed such polices to include double taxation and harassment of business operators by some unnamed individuals.

According to him, the governor is already doing well in business development, but ought to ensure that his efforts are not Sabotaged

He regretted that some people are only out to destroy the work of others, without any tangible reason.

The business tycoon maintained that a level playing ground must be provided for business people in the state.

He also urged the state Governor to form committees that would check illegal tax collectors in the state.

In his view, illegal tax operators are on the rampage, thereby causing confusion in the business environment.

Meanwhile, he called on the Commissioner of Commerce and Industry to support the Governor’s vision towards trade development by introducing some international ways of business operation in the state.