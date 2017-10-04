Army Flags Off Operation Crocodile Smile II …Not Solution To Agitations, Stakeholders Say

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army will today flag off its military operations code-named “Operation Crocodile Smile II” in the Niger Delta states.

The operation is coming barely three weeks after the authorities of the Military High Command launched the controversial “Operation Python Dance II” in the South-East.

In a statement, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the Division, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu said that this year’s exercise will formally begin this Saturday after its flag off and would last for 22 days.

But a cross section of Rivers residents has criticised the military operation, saying that it was not the solution to the agitations in the Niger Delta region.

The deputy director, Army public relations, however, explained that the military operation was designed to avail troops the opportunity to sharpen their combat skills in the conduct of land-based and joint riverine operations.

Aminu added, “The exercise is also planned to enable troops become relevant to Areas of Responsibility (AOR).”

According to him, “The exercise will also impart to the troops the importance of equipment maintenance, reconnaissance, inter-service and inter-agency cooperation, effective application of the Nigerian Army Code of Conduct as well as strict adherence to Rules of Engagement (ROE), proper handling of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), captured and surrendered hostile elements in line with international best practices”.

During the exercise, Aminu said “The soldiers will provide free medical care to host communities, Quick Impact Projects (QIP) and conduct of sanitation exercises for the benefit of the host communities as well as distribution of materials to schools as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSRP).”

He, therefore, solicited the understanding and cooperation of the general public in ensuring the success of the operations but allayed the fears that the operations will lead to unnecessary harassment and intimidation of the people.

Reacting to the development, an Ogoni-born Evangelist, Benjamin Harry Kpoasu said that the Federal Government, rather than float the Operation Crocodile Smile II, should develop Niger Delta to pacify the people from agitations.

The evangelist believed that no amount of military operations will proffer any better solutions to the problems affecting the Niger Delta region.

“We should think of how we can unite ourselves and develop the region, rather than intimidate the people with military operations. Our leaders should draw a master plan for youth development. If the youth are gainfully engaged, and there are basic amenities available, the agitations for any form of development will be drastically reduced”, Kposau said.

According to him, “When the leaders fail to put the necessary things in place for proper development of the nation and her people, there is bound to be agitations,” adding that “The only solution to the problem is how to develop the people in order to reduce tension, rather than militarize the people with Operation Crocodile Smile.”

Also reacting, Chidi Ikpeoha said the Federal Government should withdraw the soldiers from the midst of the people and send them back to their camp as their presence is intimidating and increasing fear in the people.

“People are agitating for their rights and they should not be treated as animals. In the face of mounting agitations it beholds on government to address the issues agitating the minds of the people and their fears. This, to my mind is the solution to the problem and not military operations”, Ikpeoha said.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana & Ozioma Eric Nworie