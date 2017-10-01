RSNC To Partner NGOs On Life Saving Initiative

The Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), publishers of The Tide Newspaper, says it will partner with any Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) whose initiative is geared toward saving human lives as its corporate social responsibility to the society.

The General Manager of the corporation, Mr Vincent Ake gave this indication when he received in audience members of the NGO, African Health Development Initiative and ELPIS Sopphire Foundation in his office in Port Harcourt, last Tuesday.

Represented by the Director of Administration, Mrs Emi Jameson, the general manager lauded the two NGOs for their efforts in ensuring that the scourge of cancer disease was controlled in the society through their advocacy and counseling initiatives.

“We appreciate your good efforts and contributions in ensuring the control of cancer disease and for ensuring that womanhood was not wiped away completely”.

forthcoming celebration of the 2017 World Cancer Day in the state.

She appealed to the corporation to assists them in the coverage of the event billed for 2nd October, 2017 in Port Harcourt, adding that there will be a road walk show during the programmes.

Mrs Oju, however, said that there was no proven scientific cure to the aliment and added that regular medical test, would help immensely.

Beemene Taneh & Iniobong Umoh