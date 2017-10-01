RSG Hands Over Reconstructed Schools To Communities …As UK Seeks FG’s Clarification On His Whereabouts

The Rivers State Government has commissioned and handed over three reconstructed basic schools in Ahoada West, Port Harcourt and Asari-Toru local government areas to their respective benefiting communities.

Performing the commissioning and handing over ceremonies on behalf of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Friday, Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Venerable Fyneface Akah said that the contracts were delivered on schedule and in line with specifications.

The three basic schools commissioned and handed over are: Government Girls Secondary School, Ahoada West Local Government Area, Community Secondary School, Abuloma, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, and State School, Elelema in Asari-Toru Local Government Area.

The representative of the Rivers State governor said that the reconstruction and renovation of 175 basic schools flagged off by Wike have reached 90 per cent completion stage across the state.

He noted that the remaining 10 per cent of schools are those where work started behind schedule, pointing out that most of them will be delivered in two weeks.

He said: “We are glad to report that they have been up and about their job. They have kept to specifications and adhered to the time-table. As children return to school, they will not be locked out.

“I am very happy that the children are very pleased. They have found a better environment and properly furnished classrooms”.

The representative of the governor stated that across the state, parents were happy that the governor remembered schools in rural areas.

“We are harnessing resources that we have in Rivers State, applying them as a strategy for empowerment. RSG is committed to encouraging indigenous companies that we have in the state, rather than go to Dubai or China to import furniture. They are employing indigenes of Rivers State, and they are empowering the people,” he said.

The commissioning and handing over ceremonies were greeted with celebrations as community leaders and teachers hailed he governor for his commitment to enhancing education.

The Community Secretary of Elelema in Asari-Toru, Mr Marshal Horsfall said the reconstruction of State School in Elelema shows that the area has been recognised by the Rivers State Government.

Principal of the Government Girls Secondary School, Ahoada, Mrs Ayuogbokor Aina David, said that the staff and students will forever cherish the reconstructed and furnished school.

Mrs Samuel Awoba of Community Secondary School, Abuluoma and Chief Chinemere Luke, chairman, Ahoada Council of Chiefs commended the governor for including their respective communities in the reconstruction of the schools.

It would be recalled that Wike flagged off the reconstruction of 175 basic schools in Port Harcourt on July 20, 2017.

During the flag off, he said: “”The funds for the reconstruction and furnishing of these schools have been set aside. Therefore, funding will not be an issue. I direct that payment should be done by milestone. The contractors should be paid based on the work they do. There should be nothing like variation”.