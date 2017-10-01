Envoy Urges Nigerians To Celebrate Nation’s Unity

Nigeria‘s Consul General (CG) in South Africa, Mr Godwin Adama, yesterday, urged Nigerians in that country to use the nation‘s 57th Independence anniversary to pray for unity and economic progress.

He told newsmen on telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that the unity of the country was very important and deserved to be upheld.

“At the mission level, we will mark the event on a low-key level. We will celebrate our arts and culture.

“But, we urge Nigerians to thank God for the unity of our country and successful exit from recession,” Adama said.

The CG said that Nigerians should also pray for the country‘s full economic recovery and continuous growth in all sectors.

According to him, it is important to use the Independence Day to pray for the unity and progress of our country.

Adama said that that mission would continue to protect the welfare and interest of Nigerians in that country.

“We also expect our people to be law abiding and resist the temptation of being lured into crime, capable of tarnishing the image of the nation,” he said.