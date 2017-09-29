We Will Restructure Rivers United FC – Commissioner

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye has said that Rivers United FC will be restructured before the commencement of 2017/2018 football season for higher productivity.

He expressed sadness over the team’s abysmal performance last season, adding that the players performed below standard.

Hon. Iyaye said this when the management and technical crew of the club paid him a courtesy visit in his office last Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

According to him, henceforth, recruitment of players, sales and transfers will be handled by the management of the team only.

“I never anticipated Rivers United would perform so poorly. I did all what I could to make Rivers United a “brand”, besides, government had spent so much resources to ensure that the team was rated among the best, but we were disappointed.

As we survived relegation last season, there will be structural adjustment to move the team forward come next season,” Hon. Iyaye said.

Speaking, the General Manager of the club, Okey Kpaluku apologised for the team’s unimpressive performance, but promised to do better next season.

He pleaded with the commissioner to continue his support, saying that his wealth of experience was needed.

Also speaking, the Technical Adviser of the team, Stanley Eguma appealed to the commissioner to give them another opportunity to make amends.

Tonye Orabere