Senate Hails Nigerians On 57th Independence …Sues For Peace

The Senate yesterday, congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of the country’s 57th Independence Anniversary on October 1, and cautioned the people to avoid violence and anything that would threaten the peace and unity of the country.

This followed a Point of Order by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu on the floor of the Senate.

While raising the point of order, Ekweremadu said though the country had witnessed several challenges since independence, it was making progress in various sectors.

He also urged Nigerians to continue to tow the path of peace and always entrench values that would move the country forward.

“I congratulate my colleagues and constituents on this year’s anniversary and I call on us all to continue to work for the growth of the economy.

“I am optimistic that this country will get over its challenges and continue to maintain its place in the comity of nations.

“Shortly before the 2015 elections, we were the fastest growing economy and I know we are making progress,’’ he said.

Contributing, the Minority Leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, said the sacrifices of the country’s founding fathers and all those who brought the country to its present position would not be forgotten.

“We must remember our heroes that died during the civil war, never again will the country experience another civil war because it is difficult to recover from war.

“At a point in our history as a country, we were looked at as a country with motion and no movement, but I am happy we have overcome all that.