RSG To Reposition The Tide Newspaper …Directs Resuscitation Of The Tide On Sunday

The Rivers State Government says efforts would be made to reposition the State-owned Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), publishers of The Tide Newspaper, for efficient service delivery to the State.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr. Emma Okah gave this indication during his working visit to the State Newspaper Corporation yesterday.

Okah while addressing the management team of the corporation ordered for the immediate resuscitation of The Tide On Sunday in order to inculcate human angle interest in the editorial content of the Newspaper.

He directed that rested The Tide On Sunday should be resurrected this coming Sunday, adding that further arrangements would be made to move the editions of the newspaper from three to five editions.

According to him, such gesture would boost the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of the corporation and urged the management to be innovative and creative in order to enable the newspaper meet the present realities in the competitiveness in media operations.

“We are going to start the Sunday edition from this weekend. We should be able to reflect the human angle interest. Let us try to change our Editorial content and reportage in order to attract interests. We know it is a state-owned newspaper outfit we can create innovations, not to be dogmatic. We will also begin to plan on how to bring back the weekend editions to make The Tide five editions”, he said.

The State Commissioner told The Tide management team that the state Ministry of Information and Communications was in touch with other national dailies on how to build partnership with the State Newspaper towards extending its circulation scoop and create more awareness of the newspaper across the country.

Okah, however, commended the management of the Corporation for sustaining the production of the Newspaper despite the daunting challenges and difficulties it currently faces.

He also lamented the conditions of state-owned media establishments in the state and assured that efforts would be made to reposition them for greater economic fortunes.

He used the opportunity to assure the management of RSNC that various challenges confronting the corporation would be channeled to the state Governor even as he expressed optimism that the state of things in the corporation would change for the better.

Earlier in his address, the General Manager, RSNC, Mr. Vincent Ake had lauded the Commissioner for his visit and noted that the Commissioner’s visit had rekindled the hope of the management of the corporation.

Ake used the forum to enumerate the various challenges confronting the establishment and pleaded with the state government to purchase more computer and rotary accessories that would change the fortune of the corporation.

The Commissioner was conducted round to the various units of the corporation during the visit.