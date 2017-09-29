Rotary Educates Pupils On Career Choice

The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt East, Rotary International District 9141, Nigeria, conducted a one-day literacy awareness programme which featured career profiling, civic education and awards to selected teachers.

Speaking at the event held at Total Child School, Rumueprikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, the past Distinct Governor (PDG) of Rotary International, Mrs Ijeoma Pearl Okoro, explained that Rotary Club is the largest most active service organisation in the world whose duty is to go around communities with a view to discovering the environmental needs of the people and identify children who need care. “Rotary is passionate in growing, nurturing and putting them through the right part, because herein lies the future of the world”, she said, adding, “one who is knowledgeable will never by misled in any circumstance”.

Okoro noted that the aim of the one-day basic education/ literacy awareness programme was to talk to the pupils and enlighten them through the part of career, thereby catching them young to enable them discover their passion in terms of career choice.

She identified that unemployment is on the increase because individuals do not follow their passion, but rather follow the desires of parents or guardians in order to impress them.

Also speaking, the Director of Vocational Services of the Club, Chief Faith Wokeh urged parents to devote time to their children and expose them to extra-curriculum activities during summer breaks.

President, Rotary Club of Port Harcourt East, Mr Omunakwe Okechukwu, noted that basic education and literacy is one of the mandates of that in the six focus areas of the service, adding that what informed their choice of the school was the exceptional performance of the students.

Tonye Naria-Dappa / Mirian Abusele