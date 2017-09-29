Operators To Host Local Tourism Expo In Lagos

Domestic tourism is set to turn the bend as three tour operators team up to excite visitors at the maiden Nigeria Travel Week (NTW) holding in Lagos in November.

The 10-day expo, being organised by the trio of Avantgarde Tours, Afro Tourism and Rewards Travels and Tours, was aimed at boosting local tourism in Nigeria.

Chief Executive, Avantgarde Tours, Mr Efetobo Awhana, told newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday that the event would hold from November 20 to 29.

According to him, the event targets 20 per cent of Nigerians exploring local tourism in five years, creating over 20 million direct and indirect jobs.

He said that NTW would bring together buyers, consumers, travel technologies, tourism/travel service providers and the media to network and discuss the development of tourism in Nigeria.

“The event will help nurture healthy leisure lifestyles and change the Nigerian perception that travel is luxury.

“NTW will promote domestic tourism in Nigeria and thus ensure a proper balance in the ‘Africans travelling Africa’ campaign on the continent.

“It will change the media and general narrative of Nigeria as a “terrorist and corrupt country” to a rich ecotourism and cultural tourism destination.

“Our goal is to achieve 20 per cent of Nigerians travelling Nigeria in five years and to create two million direct and indirect jobs by 2022.

“As it impresses on Nigerians that travel increases creativity, boosts health, improves satisfaction and happiness,” he said.

Awhana said that the event is expected to attract about 5, 000 people over the duration with both youths and adults as the target audience.

“It will, among others, generate buzz and discussions on domestic tourism and get Nigeria trending for the right reasons over 10 days.

“Publicise destinations around Nigeria and help in data collation of travellers and tourism statistics in Nigeria and create awareness of the benefits of travel in-country and on the continent,” he said.

Awhana urged corporate bodies and government agencies to take advantage of the NTW to expose their products and services to the international audience.

“Beside Nigerians, over 50 international delegates from 24 countries have already signed up as host buyers,’’ he said.

He said that NTW has the ability to transform Nigeria and its tourism landscape to a mind blowing one.

“Everything possible will be done to ensure that this first outing set the tone and pace for the platform.

“It will be a yearly event and will form part of the country’s tourism calendar,” he said. (NAN)