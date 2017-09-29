Omoni Oboli Survives Law Suit, Father’s Death

Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli has had a not too smooth year following the law suit slammed against her and her father’s death, describing that period of her life as one of the toughest moments in her career. The “First Lady” as she is fondly called opened up recently on how she survived it all.

She revealed that during that period, she was plagued with panic attacks, but for the strong support she got from her family and friends, she would have gone nuts.

“Okafor’s Law 20 is my best movie so far and it is doing very well in the market and cinemas.

But I would not lie, the law suit that was slammed against me over the movie, was a very terrible experience. It was one of the toughest points in my career coupled with the fact that my father died a few weeks after the whole law suit saga ended, she said.

She further stressed, “I felt that I was getting out of one problem to the other and I just totally fell apart.

I never doubted the success of the movie but I just wanted the court to ensure it was played across the cinemas for the viewing pleasure of my fans”.

“However, during that period I realized that when something bad happens, it may cause us to fall, but you have to pick yourself up because when there is life, there is hope. As long as you are still breathing, things would always get better. I am a very positive person and I have always believed that no matter how bad things get, they would be better in times.

The only person that can keep you down is yourself. I tell my self that even if I have a scandal (God for bid), I would step on it and move on, I would take off from there. During that period, my family really stood by me. When I saw my husband and kids, I felt like the world was better. I know that as far as we were together every thing would be well, my girls were also unbelievable.

During that time, my husband was not around but a lot of women surrounded me. There were about four ladies sleeping with me every day because it was that bad. I never knew what panic attack meant till I encountered that experience, she said.

Oboli further explained that to avoid the stress, she tried to settle out of court, but the opposition was adamant about heading to court. I tried to settle out of court not because I was guilty, but I just did not want the stress. At a point I started asking what every thing was all about. Was it only about the movie? I began to ask myself if it was worth what I was going through because in the next five years, “Okafor’s Law would be one of the least movies I would do.

“I don’t hate the person that took me to court because I am not wined that way. When I see them in court, I say hello, but I don’t know if we can ever be friends again. Right now I am fine and I am in a good place”, she said.