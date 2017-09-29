NURTW Cautions Motorists On Traffic Rules Violation

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Nasarawa State chapter has advised its members against traffic rules violation and other sharp practices in order to save human lives.

The state NURTW chairman, Alhaji Salihu Adamu, gave the advice during the inauguration of Branch 2 officials of the Masaka chapter of the union in Masaka, Karu Local Government Area of the state.

Adamu also advised passengers to always caution drivers in cases of over speeding, reckless driving and wrongful overtaking for their safety.

“I want to appeal to you, members of our union and other drivers in general to always observe traffic rules and regulations and you must avoid reckless driving, over speeding, wrong overtaking to avoid unnecessary accident as well as to save human lives.

“You must also shun corruption and other sharp practices capable of tarnishing your image, the image of the state and that of the country at large,” he said.

Adamu said that NURTW would continue to sensitise its members on road culture, human relations and mechanical know-how in order to ensure the safety of the motoring public.

The chairman reinstated the commitment of the union towards supporting the government effort at revamping the transportation in the country.

He commended the people of the state, security agencies as well as the three tiers government for the continued support to the union.

Responding, the chairman of Masaka branch 2 of the union, Mr Ayuba Adamu promised to be just, fair and transparent in the discharge of their duties.

The Tide source reports that other officials inaugurated included Malam Abdullahi Adamu as Vice chairman, Malam Usman Saidu as Secretary.

Malam Sikiru Yahaya and Malam Shagari Ibrahim were also inaugurated as Organising Secretary and Financial Secretary respectively.