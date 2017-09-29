LG Boss Tasks Staff, Indigenes On Unity

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, Dr. Tamunonoim Ngerebo-a has called on the people of the area and staff of the council to forge a common front in realisation of the dividends of democracy as he assured them of transforming the LGA.

Ngerebo-a stated yesterday at the council headquarters in Opobo Town while inaugurating members of the caretaker committee.

He charged them to live up to expectation by contributing their quotas to move the LGA forward as it had suffered decades of backwardness in the hands of mediocres whose stock in trade is to embezzle government funds meant for the resuscitation of the LGA.

He noted that the success of his government rests on optimal performance towards the actualisation of good dreams through the process of effective re-birth that will affect the entire dimension of human development.

He assured Opobo/Nkoro people especially council staff of adequate and prompt payment of salaries, peace and security, harmonization of factions within the PDP fold, power and water supply, youth and women empowerment, taxation, among others.

The council boss also noted that he will reposition the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the area during his tenure, while urging aggrieved parties to sheathe their swards of disunity and learn how to forgive one another and unite for victory come 2019 elections.

He commended the outstanding qualities of Governor Nyesom Wike, saying that the New Rivers Vision (NRV) will be sustained for the growth of the party and good governance.

As he puts it, “As a technocrat, I pledged to build the people and PDP in the LGA so as to ensure unity, peace and victory for our outstanding and committed governor and all PDP candidates at the 2019 polls. I will constitute a harmonization committee to reach out to the aggrieved parties for reconciliation. This, I am certain will bring us together as a formidable force in the LGA”.

Various party stakeholders extolled the managerial dexterity of the caretaker committee chairman, pointing out that he has a large heart, accommodative and knowledgeable in grassroot politics and beyond.

Those sworn in are, Phrm. Allwell Nengie, Senibo Emmanuel Salatiel Ogolo, Hon. Tumini Diri, Hon. Felix Obomanu, Mrs. Elizabeth Mitchel Dappa and Mr Charles Pius Anikuroka.

The council boss used the opportunity to inform the manmth crowd that other appointments will be made subsequently.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of PDP in the area, Mr. Maxwell Fubara, has described the caretaker chairman as one of the best management expert in Rivers State, assuring that with his emergence, every staff will smile, adding the Dr. Ngerebo-a has qualitative management clout to change the fortunes of the LGA.

Bethel Sam Toby