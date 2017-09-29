Influx Of Lunatics Worries Nsukka Residents

Residents of Odenigbo area of the university town of Nsukka last Monday appealed to the Nsukka Local Government to assist them and prevent the influx of lunatics to the area.

The residents, under the aegis of Odenigbo Genaral Assembly (OGA), made the appeal during a courtesy on Mr Ejike Asadu, the Transition Committee Chairman of the local government.

The President of OGA, Mr Charles Anekwe, told the transition chairman that madmen and madwomen had been trouping into and hibernating in the area in the recent months.

Anakwe told him that one of the lunatics recently stoned a resident of the area to death and added that the situation had become dangerous for the people.

He said that if urgent steps were not taken such an ugly incident could reoccur.

“On a daily basis, you see new madmen and madwomen in this area; we wonder if Odenigbo has become a dumping ground for lunatics.

“We call on the Nsukka local government to come to our rescue by checking the influx and activities of lunatics in this area.

“We will not be happy if another resident is killed or injured by lunatics,’’ the OGA president said.

Pledging the cooperation of the residents with the new council boss, he requested that a new electric transformer be provided in the area.

Anekwe said that the epileptic power supply experienced in the area was as a result of over-loading of the dilapidated transformer serving the area.

“The electric transformer in Odenigbo is old and always tripping as a result of over-loading.

“We will appreciate it if the council donates a higher voltage electricity transformer to us so as to improve power supply in the area.

“OGA promises your administration maximum support and cooperation,” he added.

Responding, Asadu who thanked them for the visit pledged that his administration would do its best to move the council forward.

“My administration will operate open door policies and will welcome constructive advice in order to move the council forward,” he said.

The chairman said his administration would do everything within its capability to evacuate the lunatics from Odenigbo to prevent the threat being posed to the residents.

“I will direct the appropriate department in the council to ensure that violent lunatics are evacuated from the area,’’ Asadu said.

The transition committee chairman assured OGA that the council would provide another transformer to the area as soon as its finances improved.

“You know my time is limited as I will hand over to the winner of the November 4 council election in this local government area.

“However, if the council’s funds improve before I leave, nothing will prevent me from giving you the transformer you requested for,’’ he said.