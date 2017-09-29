INEC Clears 37 Parties For Anambra Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that 37 political parties would be presenting candidates in the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 18.

The Commission in a statement last Wednesday by its Director of Publicity Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, released a list of the candidates, with five women vying for the governorship seat.

The list has eight women as deputy governorship candidates.

The candidates included Willie Obiano, the incumbent governor, with his deputy Nkemakonam Okeke, vying under the flag of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Also on the list are Oseloka Obaze of the PDP, with Chidi Onyemelukwe, a woman, as his running mate.

It also has Tony Nwoye of the APC, with Dozie Arinze, a woman, as his running mate.

Others on the list are Nwezi Amechi and his running mate Okeke Njideka, a woman, for All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP).

Oby Okafor and her running mate Onyekwuluje Uzoma as candidate for Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) also made the list.

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, is carrying the flag of United Progressive Party (UPP), with Okeke Ogbonnaya as his running mate.

The rest of the political parties with candidates on the list include Alliance Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Alliance (AA) and Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Others are APDA, African People’s Party (APP), Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP), Democratic Alternative (DA), Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and Kowa Party.

The Labour Party (LP), as well as Masses Movement Of Nigeria (MMM), Mega Progressive Peoples Party (MPPP), National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP) and United Democratic Party (UDP) also have candidates.