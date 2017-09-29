Hate Speech: 36 Assembly Speakers Move Against Agitators

The 36 Speakers of the State Houses of Assembly, yesterday, passed a motion calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to use security agencies to checkmate activities of agitators, just as some lawmakers slightly disagreed.

The special session took place at the Imo state House of Assembly with the motion presented by the Majority leader, Mr. Lugard Osuji, and sponsored by all the 36 Speakers of the state Houses of Assembly.

However, in what looks like a contrary view, the Ondo State Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun requested that the reasons for the various agitations should be looked into.

Another drama that was averted was when the member representing Aboh Mbaise state Constituency in Imo State, Mr. Mike Iheanatu raised his hands for contrary view but was not given the opportunity, by Imo State Speaker, Acho Ihim.

Part of the resolution as presented by Osuji, reads: “The President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is urged to direct all security agencies to monitor the activities of the groups and ensure that perpetrators of violence and breach of the peace are promptly and decisively dealt with in accordance with the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The violent approach adopted by the members of the various ethnic, political and religious groups whose actions are threatening the unity, oneness and territory integrity of Nigeria is hereby condemned.

“Any ethnic group or persons that have complaints or grievances should channel such complaints or grievances through their elected representatives at the Federal or state levels.

“All ethnic and political and religious groups, herdsmen, farmers, aggrieved ethnic groups and agitators are urged to stop all hostilities and any act that is capable of triggering crisis.”

According to Oleyelogun, “Why not we ask why are those people agitating are doing so. We must know their reasons. Just like we talking about power devolution.”