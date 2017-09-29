Firm Charges Media On Online Revenue

Managing Director, Nylon Marketing Company, Sindy Foster has charged media organisations to take advantage of online media to earn revenue.

Foster gave the advice during the 13th Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Conference and Extraordinary Convention recently in Port Harcourt.

Foster, in her paper titled: “Creative Ways of Generating Revenue in the Media” said that online medium had attracted huge readership and stressed the need for media organisations to attract advertisers to earn revenue.

She however noted that only good website with quality content would thrive in an online advertising business.

The advert manager urged publishers to ensure originality in their news content to build more traffic that would in turn attract advertisers to their sites.

“If you don’t have good content, you would not have good traffic that would attract advertisers,” she said.

She said that until a website was able to convince the reader that it was genuine enough for business, it would not be attractive to advertisers.

Foster also urged publishers to adopt specific but unique media content in their publications.

“ Publishers should be unique and specific in their content for instance, you could decide to choose education or business and still gain much traffic as readers in search of these specific contents would always visit your site,” she said.

Foster however warned against sensational media content, adding that such content was dangerous to media websites as it discourages advertisers.