Ex-President Denies Offering Okorocha Bribe

Former President

Goodluck Jonathan has replied Governor Rochas Okorocha over his claim on the 2015 elections, stating that his stronghold was the south-east.

Jonathan, who was responding to the Imo State Governor, noted that he could not have offered Okorocha bribe to win the south-east in the presidential election.

The former President in a statement issued on his behalf by Ikechukwu Eze, his spokesman, said Okorocha’s accusation could only have happened in his dreams.

According to him, “we are wondering whether this truly came from the governor because we are sure that even governor Okorocha himself did not believe that anybody would accept these claims.

“In the first place, it sounded irrational and absurd. Besides, it was obvious to all and sundry that the south-east, being Dr. Jonathan’s political stronghold, the ex-President did not need Okorocha to win in the zone

“All those who had either worked closely with him in any capacity, or served in Jonathan’s administration can bear testimony to the fact that idle talk is not his style”, he said

The statement said that he knew that the only proof the purveyors of this bribery allegation could offer is to probably claim that the transaction happened in a dream.

He advised the governor to avoid rumours and twaddle and get down to the business of result-oriented governance, stating that it would serve his state better if he directed his enormous drive to creating growth and development opportunities for the good people of Imo state, rather than allowing himself to be drawn into dissipating his energy on platitudes and propaganda.

It would be recalled that Governor Okorocha of Imo state reportedly accused Jonathan of offering him huge sums of money to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Apart from this, the Governor also claimed the former president offered him a second term ticket and an influential ministry if he could dump the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before 2015 general elections.