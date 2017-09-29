Airports Authority To Fix Facilities At MMIA

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr. Saleh Dunoma has said that he has presidential directive to fix certain facilities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos with dispatch.

To that effect, he has charged FAAN engineers to facilitate repair works on all faults equipment at the airport without delay.

Dunoma who gave the charge to the airport managers and engineers after inspecting facilities at the airport said that he and his team’s visit to the airport was to come up with plan on how to implement the instructions of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo during his last visit.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN was accompanied by the Director of Commercial and Business Development, Mr Sadiku Rafindadi and other top management staff, to inspect the convenience, escalators, carrousels, departure and arrival halls and other sections of the airport.

Dunoma explained that he and his team have to come up with strategic implementation plan so as not to distrupt airport operations.

“Some mechanical equipment like the trafficators needed to be fixed. Other areas requiring immediate attention are a few toilet facilities and some other external facilities that affect what is functional inside. This is key to us”, he stated.

He also said that the authority has a contract on the chillers but that funding has been a challenge and they are pushing to see that it is fixed.

The vice president was in Lagos for other engagements, but took the time out to move round the airport for an on –the-spot assessment.