We’re Desperate For Corporate Investment, Partnership – Iyaye

The Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye has once again declared his ministry’s readiness to partner corporate organisations to develop sports in the state.

Speaking during an interactive session with members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Rivers State chapter last his office in Port Harcourt on Monday, following his re-appointment by Governor Nyesom Wike, Hon. Iyaye said that tremendous opportunities exist for investment in sports by companies in the state.

According to him, a corporate organisation stands to reap rich dividends by putting some money into sports development. This, he said, would not only see the company fulfilling part of its social responsibilities, engaging and keeping the youth off crime but enjoy waivers from government, especially, tax holidays.

“Also, such companies with their association with their chosen sport would gain unquantifiable mileage in publicity and goodwill, he said.

While noting that government, due to the plethora of responsibilities facing it cannot carry the burden of sports development alone in the state, regretted that corporate organisations in this clime find it difficult to invest in sports.