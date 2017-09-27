Volleyball: 20 In Camp For African Nations Women Championship

The Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has invited 20 female volleyball players to camp, ahead of the African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen via electronic mail in Akure.

The statement was signed by both the Secretary of the Association, Adamu Maikano and Chairman, Media & Publicity Committee of the association, Kehinde Lamidi.

According to the statement, the team, which had been in camp for two weeks, is scheduled to depart Nigeria on October 5, for the tournament to hold from October 7 to October 15.

It said that the Africa Nation Championship would determine the qualifier for the 2018 Women World Cup.

Countries to participate with Nigeria in the championship are the host Cameroon, Algeria, Ghana and Cape Verde.

Others are Egypt, Botswana, Tunisia, Chad, Congo DR, Kenya, Zambia and Senegal.

The statement quoted the Head Coach, Usman Abdalah, as saying the players were in good shape and ready to do the nation proud by winning the ticket for the 2018 Women’s World Cup.

“The President of the Federation, Musa Nimrod, who appreciated the players and coaches for their endurance and perseverance so far in camp, promised the federation’s continued support for the team.

Members of the technical committee led by chairman, Martin Melandi and the scribe of the Federation, Adamu Maikano were also on hand to monitor the level of preparation; readiness of the team for the intercontinental tournament,” the statement said.

Among those invited to camp to strengthen the team are two foreign-based players, Verera Oywarone and Ebele Promise Mercy.

Other invited girls are: Helen Umeh, Palmer Ladi, Esther Dusu, Chimdiya Ibe, Comfort Amaonwu, Chimeye Nwosu, Precillia Agera, Mary Ali, Aisha Umaru, Albertina Francis and Francisca Ikhiedie.

Also invited are Kelechi Iwobi, Theresa Okonma, Mary John, Chinedu Nnachi,Sharon Achi,Ifeako Patience and Ene Odoh.

Tidesports source gathered that the team would depart the shores of the county on October 5.