Road Projects In Rivers Community Excites Businessman

Plans by Rivers State Government to rehabilitate internal roads in Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state have given strong confidence to the people above their economic revival.

Speaking with newsmen at the community over the weekend, a businessman, Mr John Amadi said that the community can now enjoy full time patronage by investors within and outside the area.

He said that the news of the planned road construction came at the time the people most expected it.

Amadi noted that road project was the number one point to be considered in development plans of a people.

The businessman who is also known as Abula, regretted that the people havelost most of its economic activities as a result of bad road.

According to him, no meaningful project could be executed in an area with poor road net work.

He was of the view that good road is the first priority in terms of development worthy of consideration before embarking on any business venture.

The business tycoon maintained that the project would expose the community more to the business world due to its boundary relationship with the eastern part of the country.

On whether the issue of “settlement before work commences” was obtainable in this community he said it was a dead issue, as the people had since stamped out such practice.

The Tide gathered that the Omerelu road project had received Governor Nyesom Wike’s nod.

The Tide further learnt that the road would be commissioned before the end of first quarter of 2018.