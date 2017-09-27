Reps Set Up Committee On Agitations

The House of Representatives has resolved to set up a committee to consult stakeholders on the rising spate of agitations in Nigeria.

It expressed optimism that the committee would find lasting solutions to the agitations and seek ways to preserve the unity of the country.

The House also resolved to revisit the issue of devolution of powers to foster unity.

The resolution followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by the Leader of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila had urged the House to set up a “strong committee’’ to investigate the rising tensions and agitations.

The lawmaker in his motion said that agitations for restructuring appeared to be the root to all the problems.

He said that the agitations had resulted in proscription of groups, loss of lives and judicial pronouncements.

According to him, the House must do all it can to save the country from political crisis.

Gbajabiamila said that every lawmaker must speak with one voice to save the country from breaking up.

“It is imperative that the members of the House of Representatives, who hold brief for their teeming constituents must drop partisan politics, ethnic and religious interests and speak with one voice to save our country from disintegration.’’

He also stressed the need for the House to embark on a process of healing and uniting the country through interventions.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.